Knox County awarded $1 million to fix roads

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County was awarded $1 million through INDOT's Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
The grant will cover up to 75 percent of material purchases.
Several roads in Knox County will be paved including:
- Evans Road (from Old Wheatland Road to State Road 550)
- Evans Road (from State Road 550 to Bicknell Road)
- Pine Bluff Road (from State Road 67 to Miller Road)
- Pine Bluff Road (from Buckthal Road to Freelandville Road)
- Freelandville Road
Knox County Commissioner President Kellie Streeter says the highway department is already working on meeting with contractors.
"Hopefully we can get our paperwork signed, contracts awarded, and get the projects done this year."