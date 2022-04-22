Knox County approves interim agreement with Good Samaritan Hospital for ambulance services

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The interim agreement for EMS services in Knox county begins on July 1. That follows the final day of Knox County EMS' current contract. This agreement covers up to 12 months. The long-term plan still needs to be agreed upon.
Leaders and lawyers from all over Knox county met at the Hedde Center to discuss the details Friday afternoon. The main takeaway is that Good Samaritan Hospital will take over the ambulance service on July 1.
The hospital staff has been working on getting equipment lined up for some time. Good Samaritan Hospital leaders say getting equipment has been easier than anticipated.
The problem comes down to staffing. Getting the number of EMTs and paramedics needed in just 60 days could be a problem.
County leaders are working with local fire departments to enlist those with the skills if there is a need on July 1.
Knox County commissioner Kellie Streeter says, "We have a great group of professional firemen here that are cross trained and we have many other EMTs and medics in our community that work for many other services. Those people are going to be asked to come back home and step up, and hopefully, we can build that service sooner than later."