Knox Commissioners begin process to remove coroner

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on story we've been following out of Knox County.
Tuesday, commissioners voted 3-0 to start the process to remove county coroner, Karen Donovan. You'll remember, she was recently arrested on drug and official misconduct charges.
Knox County officials also claim she was not performing her duties. News 10 spoke with commissioners Tuesday.
They say they had no choice but to start this process because they say Donovan was not performing her duties. They say they'd suspended her pay a month ago.
The process now heads to the county council for a vote on her removal. Then, there would be a formal judicial hearing.