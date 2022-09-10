"Knowing what is out there is super important for everyone" - Recovery Walk is helping locals in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - September is National Recovery Month and one local community is getting behind the cause to help raise awareness for people in recovery.
On Saturday, the Recovery Café in Terre Haute hosted a special Pancake Breakfast and Recovery Walk.
Dozens of folks walked around Farrington's Grove and explored all of the different recovery resources in the area.
This includes Next Step, the Odyssey House, the Truman House, Club Gobi, and the Wabash Valley Recovery Center.
The goal is to help those in recovery have the support and resources they need to get back on a healthy path.
"[It's important to] find a recovery pathway that is right for each individual, because we all have different needs, lives, and perspectives," Lindsey Skelton, the Director of the Recovery Café, said. "We all need something different and knowing what is out there is super important for everyone."
To learn more about the Recovery Café and upcoming events, click here.