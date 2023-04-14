Kings and Queens showed up in style at the annual Mt. Pleasant Church's Grace Gala - Best Party Ever

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Terre Haute held its Annual Grace Gala. It's a prom-like event where people with disabilities can enjoy a night of dancing and just enjoy life itself. This was only the first night of what's being called the best party ever.
Kings and queens alike showed up in fancy dresses, suits, and ties. You can just tell that they were ready to let loose and have a great time.
Tyler Hoke and Hannah Gadlage were some of the royalty that showed up tonight.
"We love it,” said Hoke! “We love music. I can feel that everybody's having fun. Everybody's doing well," said Gadlage.
Tyler and Hannah shared that tonight is extra special because they're celebrating a big milestone for their relationship.
"A year! A year now, yeah," exclaimed Hoke and Gadlage!
Once they were crowned, the VIP guests could walk down the red carpet with officers, firemen, and shriners. Right after that, it was time to hit the dance floor, sing karaoke, take a ride on the party bus, and even polish up for the night.
"I got my hair styled and shoes shined,” said Hoke. “I was crowned by this guy right here," said Gadlage.
There were many volunteers who were involved as well. With all of the fun activities guests could enjoy, organizers say that this is a great event to just celebrate people.
"I think it's just a good reminder of what it looks like when we pull up a chair at the table for everyone. When we make space for people, it just not only impacts us, but it impacts our community," said Jess Berryhill, special needs ministry coordinator.
Volunteers say seeing the smiles on the red carpet tell the story of this amazing event. Tyler and Hannah seem to agree, as they shared what their favorite part of the night was.
"Everything,” said Hoke! “We love hugging each other. We send audios to each other. We text each other. We love meeting up! It's a lot of fun," said Gadlage.
The party continues on Saturday night!