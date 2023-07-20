Kids wrap up a week in the Terre Haute Junior Police Academy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are wrapping up a week full of fun at the Terre Haute Junior Police Academy.
This week, kids got to see the different jobs in law enforcement.
They enjoyed games like lazer tag and paintball and went through an inflatable obstacle course.
The Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office host the event each year.
It's been going on for more than 20 years. Leaders of the youth academy say it's a way for kids to make positive connections with officers.
The camp happens three times each summer for 4th through 6th grade students.
Registration starts in April each year. Learn more here.