Kids will get the chance to be treated like royalty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids will be able to be treated like royalty thanks to a Royalty Party. The party is for those between the ages for 2 and 8.
The Super Royal Party will take place from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. on Saturday. The Terre Haute North Interact club is putting on the party.
The party is $10 per child and will be at Terre Haute North Auxiliary Gym.
It will include a variety of activities. This consists of a princess storytime with Bell, a superhero craft station, and kids will also make cards for the kids at Riley Children's Hospital.
The money raised will go to March of Dimes.
You must pre-register for the event beforehand. You can do so here.