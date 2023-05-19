INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has declared Saturday, May 20 as "kids to parks day".
It's a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.
Parks across Indiana will host special events for the day.
The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history.
It also helps foster an appreciation for public lands.
For more information on the day and events, you can go to parktrust.org/kidstoparksday.