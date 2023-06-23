Kids take part in Brand Your Stand ahead of Lemonade Day

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A summer tradition will give kids a chance to be entrepreneurs.
Wabash Valley Lemonade Day is happening at the end of July. There are events to get kids ready to sell their sweet summer drinks.
The Brand Your Stand event happened Friday. It was a chance for young businessmen and women to get started on their lemonade stands.
They learned about branding to market their stands and draw in business. Next month, kids can pitch their idea and earn money to start their stand.
Wabash Valley Lemonade Day is on July 28. You can learn more about the event here.