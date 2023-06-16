Kids step outside for Wabashiki Fun Days

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabashiki Fun Days are in full swing.
It's a program all about getting kids outside to enjoy the outdoor areas in their community.
It's something put on every summer by the Emily's Walk group and Riverscape.
On Friday, kids in Camp Navigate wrapped up their second and final Fun Day.
Organizers say it's important to highlight local wildlife areas like the Wabashiki.
"Just being out in nature, it's so pretty out here, and even living in West Terre Haute, I didn't know this existed until I started working as project manager for this," Project manager Adelynn Harris said.
This year was the first time Camp Navigate took part in the program.
Organizers estimate 300 to 400 kids participated in two days.