Kids set up stands on ISU's campus ahead of Lemonade Day event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some young entrepreneurs were out at Indiana State's campus selling lemonade.
Several stands popped up just in time for this summer heat. The kids are part of the annual "Lemonade Day" organization.
The event was just a preview of what's to come.
Each year, kids can join the group and learn important lessons about saving and spending money.
They also learn how to share the money they make by giving some of it back to the community.
The kids selling lemonade donated a portion of their sales to reTHink, Inc. and to the humane shelter.
This year's official Lemonade Day event is happening on July 28 and 29.
