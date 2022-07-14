Kids Safety Camp in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) If you visited Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes on Thursday, you may have noticed several firetrucks.
There was no emergency at the park, just a bunch of kids participating in Vincennes Township Fire Department's Kids Safety Camp.
The camp, which is in it's fifth year, teaching kids on what to do and how to react during different emergencies.
During Thursday's event, kids got to practice extinguishing both simulated and real fires.
A helicopter from IU Health landed at the park.
The event's organizer, Captain Randy Jones, told News 10 that it's great seeing the kids come together and learn important life saving skills.