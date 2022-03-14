"Kids need to have that extra layer of support" ISBE to provide $10 million for after school programs

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - $10 million could be heading to Illinois schools for after school programs.
Governor J.B. Pritzker says 50,000 school-aged children can be impacted by this grant every year.
This grant is coming from the Illinois State Board of Education.
Local school leaders say this funding for these programs is very important for students' development.
They say that is especially the case now that covid-19 restrictions are loosening.
The 21st-Century Community Learning Centers grant is something that Paris 95 schools will be getting $2.8 million of, according to superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson.
The grant's goal is to boost students' academic and social-emotional growth.
Larson says as we reach the tail end of the pandemic, this was the perfect time to help these students, who may need to make up for the lost time.
"I think kids need to have that extra layer of support to bring them back to where they needed to be from the learning that was taken away from them because of covid," said Larson.
In Marshall, South Elementary School principal Connie Morgan says they will be applying for this grant soon.
She says it is a big opportunity that she does not want to pass up.
"I'm excited, and I think we'll talk about, you know, tossing our name into the hat, because, that's money for things that kids love to do and can enhance our overall programming," said Morgan.
Morgan says because of covid, some of the youngest students have not experienced a "normal year" to date.
She says after-school programs like these could bring Marshall students an outlet to grow socially, as well as academically.
"Those experiences are huge, and even preschool, you know, they were sort of short-changed on preschool, and maybe they had it virtually, watching videos, and hands-on activities are so important for all ages," said Morgan.
On top of helping students catch up in the classroom, Larson says these after-school programs can also be beneficial to students' mental health.
"We'll have some families that will say, 'my child was dealing with anxiety and not wanting to come to school on a regular basis, and now my child is looking forward to coming to school every day because of the after-school program," said Larson.
Schools have until April 25 at 4:00 pm to apply for this grant.
For more information on the grant, you can find it on the ISBE website.
You can also email 21stcclc@isbe.net or call 217-782-5270 with any questions.