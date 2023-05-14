Kids meet local first responders for Public Safety Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Kids got to meet their local first responders on Public Safety Day.
Members of the Terre Haute Police Department and Terre Haute Fire Department filled the Old Navy parking lot on U.S. 41 Saturday.
First responders handed out fire helmets and stickers. Kids got an up-close look at emergency vehicles. It was a day of fun for everyone.
"This was kind of an event for us to be able to be out here," Brad Newman with THPD said. "For them to see us in a different light and kind of explain what we do as far as public safety and being safe with kids."
Newman said events like this help establish good relationships between the public and first responders.