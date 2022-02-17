Kids in Vigo County now have the option to go mask free, following updated state guidance

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in Vigo County can drop the face masks if they choose to.
The Vigo County School Corporation says starting Friday; it will go to masks optional.
This includes all events hosted by the school corporation.
According to federal government guidance, masks will still be mandatory until March 18.
This comes after the State of Indiana changed guidance in schools.
State changes
The Indiana Department of Health says it will soon make changes to its COVID-19 guidance in schools.
The health department says the changes are due to rapidly decreasing numbers of the virus.
The following changes start on February 23.
- Schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to IDOH.
- Schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.
- Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication so long as symptoms are improving, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals should wear a mask through Day 10 any time they are around others inside their homes or in public.
School corporations will still need to work with local health departments to identify clusters of the virus.