Kids in the VCSC are getting a "Jump Start" on their education this school year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Vigo County School Corporation is helping kids transition into the school year. It's through the "Jump Start" summer school program.
Davis Park Elementary is one of the many schools across Vigo County participating in the annual Jump Start program this week. The program is open to incoming kindergarten through 2nd grade students.
Kindergarten teacher Staci Minton looks forward to seeing new faces in the Jump Start program. She says this program helps eliminate some of the students' nerves.
"We love meeting them, getting to know them. A lot of them, we've seen them the year before, so we get to see them again," said Minton.
The goal is to set the students on a path to success before the school year starts. They take part in a variety of hands-on activities involving educational and social skills.
Principal of the summer school at Davis Park, Joy Mascari, says the program typically has up to 50 students. It allows teachers to give their attention to the younger grade levels.
"For our first and second-grade students, they're doing a quick review of some skills from the previous year's grade. Then they're also starting to work on the routines and procedures," said Mascari.
As for the kindergarten class, they start with some foundational skills.
"We read a lot. We do our letters. We do some coloring. Some of them might not even know how to hold a pencil or a crayon," said Minton.
Minton saw students struggle with adjusting to school after the pandemic. She says programs like this can help break that cycle.
"Any extra time they can spend in school is helpful, and really, I feel like the main benefit is that they're going to enter the school year not being afraid," said Minton.
This program was possible thanks to Summer School Grant funding.