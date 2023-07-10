Kids in KCARC's 1972 summer camp learn about emergencies and 911

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - 911 is a number people hope they never have to call.
Several kids in Knox County learned what to say and do if they ever need to make that call, thanks to the help of a special guest. Employees with Knox County Central Dispatch spend the day at 1972 in Vincennes.
Kids learned what all dispatchers do and why it's an important job.
"We branched out and want to educate the community and see the faces behind the voices and make sure they know what we offer at 911," said Dispatcher Heather Blaney.
Blaney explained to kids what to do in different types of emergencies. They also learned what to do if they accidentally dial 911.
The group played a few educational games that taught kids when to call 911 and what information they need to give dispatchers.
A special employee at Knox County Central Dispatch's made an appearance too: Nugget, dispatch's emotional support skunk.
"It's not all talking. We just don't want to educate. We also want to have fun with these kids and the people in our community," said Blaney.
Kids earned a certificate of completion at the end of the class.
Blaney says it's important for parents to go over the do's and don'ts of calling 911 with their kids in case of an emergency.
"Do not prank 911, and if you accidentally dial 911, They won't be in trouble, but they need to stay on the line," said Blaney.
"They also need to know their address or where to find an address if they are at a friend's house and don't know it by heart."
You can find information to teach your kids about 9-1-1 here.