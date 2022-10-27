Kids have the chance to trade up for a new Halloween costume - here's how

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If your kids are still on the hunt for the perfect Halloween costume, you'll want to listen to this.
The West Branch of the Vigo County Public Library is offering a costume swap this year.
Kids can drop off last year's costumes and pick up a new one just in time for trick or treating.
Whether you need an extra cape or mask or a full outfit, you're sure to find it there.
The library says its costume swap lets parents save some cash and help the planet.
"The goal of our costume swap is to encourage sustainability, so we want people to recycle their costumes and also to save money by using a gently used costume that's new to them and can be used throughout the year for play or whatever they'd like to do with that," Elizabeth Scamihorn, from the library, told us.
Kids aren't the only ones who can take advantage of the swap. Costumes are available for trick-or-treaters of every age.
You can swing by the West Branch to get your costume through October 31.