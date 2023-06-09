Kids from the Boys and Girls Club experience the great outdoors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids with the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club got out to experience the wonders of nature on Friday.
It's all a part of the "Wabashiki Fun Days" put on by the "Emily's Walk on the Wabashiki" group and Riverscape.
During the fun days, kids got to fish with local high school fish teams, hike, take a shot at archery and more. Kids also got to learn about various topics, from recycling to what's inside a fire truck.
Representatives with Emily's Walk say it's important to provide a way for kids to experience the outdoors.
"Many of these kids, this will be the only time in the summer, or maybe the only time for a number of years, that they'll be able to fish, and that's really cool. They like that a lot," Chris Herrington said.
People with Riverscape and Emily's Walk say beyond the importance of giving this opportunity to kids; it also brings the community together to put it on.