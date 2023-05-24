Kids and staff say goodbye to their school for the final time as it is set to close for good

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was the last day of school for students at Ernie Pyle Elementary, but they will not be returning this fall.
The school is permanently closing. The decision was made in February.
The school board says a lack of state funding and low enrollment prompted the closure.
Fourth and fifth graders will move to the middle school. The rest of the students and staff will be split between Van Duyn or Central Elementary.
Principal Kim Kesler says it was bittersweet.
"We've just made the best of our day. I told the kids no crying today, today is going to be a great day. We're going to enjoy each other the very last day together and love on each other and just think about all the memories that we've made," Kesler said.
Kesler waited by the buses to see each child off as they left the school for the last time.