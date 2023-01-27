Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana.
It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action.
Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
Shelby Jackson is the health educator at the Vigo County Health Department.
Jackson believes covid-19 vaccines and children transitioning to e-learning might be one of the reasons why there is a lower vaccination rate.
"There's always been hesitation for any kind of vaccination or immunization. It's just how we're returning back to school. We to have those records for each student on file, not here in the health department, but each school does," said Jackson.
While there is a lower vaccination rate across the state of Indiana, Vigo County's completion rate increased in 2022.
Although, Jackson says the goal is to always have 100% of children immunized.
Jackson says there are several goals that will help raise vaccination rates.
They hope to increase community engagement and target populations with the biggest gaps in care.
Jackson says getting a kid vaccinated is vital for their health.
"Immunizations and vaccinations are not only important for the whole community. You know, if a person gets sick and they go to school or an after-school activity or whatever it may be, they're more likely to spread that," said Jackson.
While there is a low rate of vaccination in younger kids, Jackson also says there is currently a low rate of "HPV" vaccinations within 13 to 18 years old.