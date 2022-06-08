 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 333 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 DECATUR
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
JOHNSON               MADISON               MARION
MORGAN                RUSH                  SHELBY

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  MONTGOMERY            OWEN
PARKE                 PUTNAM                VERMILLION
VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG,
FARMLAND, FISHERS, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LEBANON, LINTON,
LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON,
PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR,
SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE,
UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON,
AND ZIONSVILLE.

Kid Rock is unapologetic about his rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar

  • 0
Kid Rock is unapologetic about his rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar

Kid Rock performs during the Trump 2020 rally on September 14, 2020 in Harrison, Michigan. The singer is unapologetic about his 2019 rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

 Scott Legato/Getty Images/FILE

Kid Rock had some fiery things to say about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar years ago.

And he isn't sorry about it.

The rocker told Fox host Tucker Carlson during an interview for "Life of a Rockstar: Kid Rock" that he has no regrets about the 2019 incident in which his alcohol-fueled, expletive-filled rant about the pair was reported on by TMZ.

"A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts," Rock told Carlson. "I own what I said."

Rock said he's "not an Oprah Winfrey fan" and doesn't "apologize to anybody."

One thing he said he did feel bad about is that he mistook comedian Kathy Griffin for former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford, while lashing out against a controversial photo shoot in which Griffin held a fake, bloody heady of then President Donald Trump.

"When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I'm like 'Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford,'" he said. "We've been kind of friendly throughout the years."

Kid Rock has been an ardent Trump supporter over the years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you