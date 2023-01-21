Kid Kare Project, Inc. partners with American Red Cross to host community blood drive

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city is hosting a community blood drive. It is a partnership between the Kid Kare Project and American Red Cross.
It is at the Clinton Community Center. The address is 301 South Main Street.
The drive will take place this Tuesday, Jan. 24th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The blood drive will benefit Kid Kare. If the organization reaches 30 donations, Kid Kare will receive $300 and $10 per donation over 30!
For more information on how to donate, you can call 1-800-733-2767.
You can also sign up here, and enter sponsor code KIDKARE.