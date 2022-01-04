KFC's new menu item tastes like chicken (but isn't)

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

KFC's new menu item tastes like chicken (but isn't)

  • 0
KFC's new menu item tastes like chicken (but isn't)

Beyond Fried Chicken goes on sale January 10 across the United States.

 CNN

Kentucky Fried Chicken is going to sell a new menu item that contains no chicken — but tastes like it does.

The new plant-based fried chicken nugget alternative, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be added to menus nationwide beginning Monday, Jan. 10 for a limited time. It marks the first instance of a large national chain selling plant-based chicken products rather than the hamburger or sausage alternatives that have become increasingly common, the chain said.

"It's time" said KFC US President Kevin Hochman in an interview with CNN Business. He added that the chain's customers want to "eat less animal protein but don't want to give up comfort food."

KFC, which is owned by Yum! Brands, said in a press release that Beyond Fried Chicken is "packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you'd expect from KFC's iconic fried chicken." The new product is for customers "that want to eat a little less animal-based protein, but that haven't become vegan or vegetarian," Hochman said.

Beyond Fried Chicken can be ordered in a combo meal that includes a medium drink and fries or à la carte in six- or 12-piece portions. Prices vary depending on location, but start at $6.99 for six pieces and cost more for the other options.

KFC and Beyond Meat announced a partnership about a year ago to develop exclusive items for the fried chicken chain. Hochman said it has taken KFC a while to create a plant-based recipe of its iconic chicken, but its collaboration with Beyond Meat has helped the brand create a worthy product.

"The taste is so good that they might choose it over regular fried chicken," Hochman said.

KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken had a trial run in 2020 in select US cities including Los Angeles, Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee. A first iteration, according to KFC, was also sold in Atlanta in August 2019.

There have been a "few tweaks" between the different versions, Hochman said, and the most significant change was that customers wanted dipping sauces and to have it served like a nugget rather than a boneless wing.

Restaurants will receive Beyond Fried Chicken already pre-breaded and fried and in-store employees will re-fry it before serving. However, the new menu item is not for strict vegan or vegetarian eaters because it's prepared in the same areas where chicken offerings are made.

Fast food chains have jumped on the plant-based meat trend as a way to bring in new customers, attract former customers and build excitement around brands. Companies are also appealing to so-called flexitarian eaters looking to reduce their meat intake for health or environmental reasons.

The chains have been expanding beyond imitation beef, too. Burger King is now testing out nuggets from Impossible, Dunkin' sells a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich and Starbucks has its own Impossible breakfast sandwich. This week, Chipotle said that it's bringing its plant-based chorizo nationwide for a limited time.

But perhaps the most anticipated item is McDonald's plant-based burger, called the McPlant, which is expected to launch across the US sometime this year.

For Beyond Meat, the expanded exposure could help jolt its flailing stock. Shares have sunk 50% over the past year. Its most recent earnings report from November 2021 missed analysts' expectations and the company said there's slowing demand for its products in both grocery stores and restaurants. The stock rose nearly 9% in premarket trading Wednesday following the news.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.