Keyrock Energy rezone request leads to methane drilling wells in West Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many in the area requested for rezoning by Keyrock Energy have expressed their concerns with the projects and it is more than just their well water. In addition, it's how it could impact the value of their homes.
"Keyrock made an effort to address concerns of the community but I don't think they succeeded." said long time homeowner Jerold Hargis.
Hargis has lived in West Terre Haute his entire life. He went to Keyrock Energy's public meeting to learn more about his potentially new neighbors. But, the meeting didn't calm his concerns. He's worried the proposed methane wells will be noisy, cause well-water damage, and pollute the air.
Keyrock says neighbors shouldn't worry.
"The noise is minimal and obviously, the further you get, the less noise there is." said attorney representative Richard Shagley.
He also shared that Keyrock operates over 30 similar wells and those have not had a negative impact on any water wells. Hargis thinks the methane wells will bring one concern that sticks out above the rest.
"Regardless of how good of a neighbor Keyrock would be, there is no way that people can't presume that it lowers the value of their property," he said. "That will have an impact on not just the homeowners that live next to the mining areas, it'll have an impact on homes with compared values."
Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June20th where Vigo county commissioners will revisit the rezoning request.