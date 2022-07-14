Keymark celebrates 10 years in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is celebrating a major milestone.
Keymark construction has been operating in Terre Haute for ten years!
Now, the Keymark office is seeing some upgrades of its own. News 10 was there today as the mayor was touring the building.
The company's president, Jacob Hellmann, says it started with him and his wife in a one-room office.
Things have grown as the company has worked on commercial and residential buildings.
The Keymark office work should be completed in the next two months.