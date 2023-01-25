Kevin's Weather: Do you remember 45 years ago today?

On this day in 1978 at 3:35 pm, the National Weather Service issued the first ever state-wide blizzard warning. There was no question, we were about to be hit by a powerful blizzard, the worst in recorded Indiana history. The blizzard and its effects lasted through the 27th of January.
That’s two days of raging winter weather. Up to 40 inches of snow fell, not to mention the blowing, drifting and zero visibility. Snow drifts were as high as 25 feet in some areas, the results of wind speeds reaching 50 mph. Wind chills were at one point -50°.
Roofs collapsed, people died from exposure and others were stranded for days. It was a day for the history books due to the fact that the Governor declared a state of disaster for the entire state.
The Blizzard of 1978 is considered a 100-year storm. Let’s hope so!