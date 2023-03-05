'Keto-like' diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek .Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana. Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near Lafayette. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd, which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with the crest near Seymour. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday, March 13. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, March 13. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&