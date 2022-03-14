'Keeps you up at night' - farmers burdened by rising fuel costs just weeks out from planting season

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the White and
Wabash Rivers due to rainfall the weekend before last. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is between Vincennes
and Mount Carmel. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and
Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the
Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks
in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  These two breaks occurred during the April 2013
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 16.8
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 18.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the White and
Wabash Rivers due to rainfall the weekend before last. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is between Vincennes
and Mount Carmel. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and
Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the
Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 16.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Keeps you up at night' - farmers burdened by rising fuel costs just weeks out from planting season

  • Updated
  • 0

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - Planting season is right around the corner, and farmers  in our community are feeling the impact of rising fuel costs.

As soon as the ground dries up and the weather cooperates -- farmers will be out in the fields prepping for planting season. Whether that be tilling the ground or spreading fertilizer -- both require fuel for the operation.

Dwight Ludwig is a farmer out of Cory, Indiana. He tells News 10 that the cost of farm fuel has nearly doubled since the Spring of 2021.

"Last year at this time, we were paying about $2.60 per gallon for farm fuel, and today, it's $4.38 for that same fuel," Ludwig said.

Farm fuel tank

Ludwig tells News 10 that some farmers, including himself, can use up to 10 gallons per acre.

He says that can really add up on a farm of several thousand acres.

Ludwig says there are no alternatives for farm fuel, but there are some ways you can minimize your usage.

"If you usually run two passes of tillage, maybe you try to get by with one. Some of the extras of putting on nutrients with having to go over it again with a sprayer or a tractor -- maybe that's something that you combine with something else. Dial it back."

Bob White, a director with Indiana Farm Bureau said in a statement,

“While farmers were already feeling the financial burden from fertilizer prices being 300-500% higher than last year, now the cost of fuel is just another worry. The crude oil price is at a 13-year high. It's running close to $120 a barrel. Less than a year ago we were looking at $80 a barrel or even $70 a barrel. If the trend of fuel costs continues to rise, Indiana farmers will feel an incredible burden as we prepare for planting season in the next few weeks.”

Ludwig tells News 10 that every year is a gamble -- only this year the stakes, and the fuel costs are much higher.

"Something kind of makes you nervous...keeps you up at night. There is not a whole lot we can do about it. We just do the best we can with what we're given."

Recommended for you