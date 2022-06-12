Keeping your pets safe in record-breaking temperatures

WABASH VALLEY - Potentially record-breaking temperatures are on the way to the Wabash Valley. Now it's time to remember some tips for not only you and your loved ones but also your furry friends.
One of the most important things is to make sure your pets have plenty of access to cool, fresh water.
Keep your pets inside as much as possible. If you are going out, leave your pets at home. A car is not the place for your pets with dangerously high temperatures. Experts say inside temperatures of a car can reach more than 120 degrees on a hot day.
Experts say it's also important to avoid super long walks and hikes. instead, take your dogs on short walks, ideally in the morning or evening hours.
But remember to keep your dogs off the pavement as this can burn their paws.
"We wear shoes, but our pets don't and that temperature of asphalt can easily cause burns, blistering burns," Charles Brown, the executive director of the Terre Haute Humane Society, said. "When you are taking your dog for a walk think how hot the concrete is, what time of day it is, and act accordingly. Those little [paw] pads can burn really, really quickly."
Finally, make sure you watch out for signs of heat stroke in your pets. Some signs include heavy panting, being unable to calm down, a brick red gum color, and a fast pulse rate, among other things. If you suspect this, bring your pet to the vet as soon as possible.
For more safety tips for you and your pets, click here.