Keeping poinsettias looking festive beyond the holidays

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are filling their homes with this famous holiday plant.
The poinsettia is the most popular Christmas plant this year. If you have these beautiful plants in your home, here are a few reminders to keep them looking festive beyond the holidays!
Experts with Purdue University say to keep your poinsettias at room temperature.
It's important to keep them away from doors, windows, or anywhere there is a draft. The poinsettia is tropical plant and does not do well in cold temperatures.
Finally, one of the most important things to remember is only water them once a week.
"The most common problems with poinsettias is the over or under watering," Karen Mitchell with Purdue University said. "You don't want them to be sopping wet as the roots will start to rot. But you also don't want them to dry out, so they are wilting. So, [watering them] once a week and feeling the top of the soil, so it's moist, [is important]."
These beautiful plants should never be ingested as they can cause stomach problems for both people and pets.