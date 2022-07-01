Keeping pets safe during fireworks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Although you may be looking forward to the celebrations and fireworks this weekend...your pets may feel otherwise.
For many animals fireworks cause stress, anxiety, and nervousness.
To ease your pet's nerves you can stay with them instead of leaving the house.
You can also put your pet in a crate with a blanket over the top that will help block out the bright fireworks.
Turning on white noise or the TV can also help distract them from the sound.
A local veterinarian at the Brown Veterinarian Hospital, Dr. Beth Brown, says dogs are likely to try and run away during fireworks, so keep a close eye on them.
"They want to get away from whatever is causing the noise because they don't understand it's just a firework it's not something that's coming to get them" shares Brown.