Keeping cool and having fun with 4-H animals at the Clark County Fair

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Keeping cool and having fun with 4-H animals at the Clark County Fair

  • Updated
  • 0

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - 4-H is a way for kids to pour their passion into a project, by raising animals or by doing other activities. But another factor is making sure their animals stay safe in the heat. At the Clark County 4-H Fair, students are getting to show off their hard work despite the intense temperatures.

Lilly Deckard was one of those kids. She is 12 years old and has been a part of 4-H for 11 years.

"Honestly, it's been like the best time of my life because like, every like, time I do it, it's like really fun," said Deckard.

But she was not the only one having fun with the program. A lot of other kids say the same thing. Especially when talking about their favorite part of the fair.

"Probably showing pigs," said Reed Nash. "You can get a real nice relationship with them."

"Getting to know a bunch of new people and also getting to know your animal," said Ocie Thomas.

"Showing pigs and meeting all my friends," said Cooper Nash.

Clark County Fair 4-H Animals

But, sometimes different factors come into play that make this fun time a bit of a challenge. With rising temperatures, it is all about keeping the animals safe.

"We run fans on our animals 24/7," said Chris Nash, a completion 4-H member who has kids doing it now. "We rinse our pigs twice a day. During the day, depending on how hot it is, we will take pump-up sprayers, mist them down with water, trying to keep them cool. Keep them hydrated all day long. Keep the electrolytes up."

Other people say they put ice packs on their animals. They may not be able to control the weather for the fair, but they can control the safety of themselves and their animals. And doing that helps these kids hold onto the good times the fair brings.

"If you joined 4-H, then you would have a lot of, like, a lot of fun," said Deckard. "And the more you did it, you'd get more experienced."

The 4-Hers are still getting to enjoy plenty of activities despite the heat, like rabbit, sheep, goat, and beef shows.

The Clark County 4-H Fair will end Thursday, July 27.

