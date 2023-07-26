Keeping cool and having fun with 4-H animals at the Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - 4-H is a way for kids to pour their passion into a project, by raising animals or by doing other activities. But another factor is making sure their animals stay safe in the heat. At the Clark County 4-H Fair, students are getting to show off their hard work despite the intense temperatures.
Lilly Deckard was one of those kids. She is 12 years old and has been a part of 4-H for 11 years.
"Honestly, it's been like the best time of my life because like, every like, time I do it, it's like really fun," said Deckard.
But she was not the only one having fun with the program. A lot of other kids say the same thing. Especially when talking about their favorite part of the fair.
"Probably showing pigs," said Reed Nash. "You can get a real nice relationship with them."
"Getting to know a bunch of new people and also getting to know your animal," said Ocie Thomas.
"Showing pigs and meeting all my friends," said Cooper Nash.
But, sometimes different factors come into play that make this fun time a bit of a challenge. With rising temperatures, it is all about keeping the animals safe.
"We run fans on our animals 24/7," said Chris Nash, a completion 4-H member who has kids doing it now. "We rinse our pigs twice a day. During the day, depending on how hot it is, we will take pump-up sprayers, mist them down with water, trying to keep them cool. Keep them hydrated all day long. Keep the electrolytes up."
Other people say they put ice packs on their animals. They may not be able to control the weather for the fair, but they can control the safety of themselves and their animals. And doing that helps these kids hold onto the good times the fair brings.
"If you joined 4-H, then you would have a lot of, like, a lot of fun," said Deckard. "And the more you did it, you'd get more experienced."
The 4-Hers are still getting to enjoy plenty of activities despite the heat, like rabbit, sheep, goat, and beef shows.
The Clark County 4-H Fair will end Thursday, July 27.