"Keep the faith" Local family shares their son's story during NICU awareness month

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is sharing their story about their newborn son who's been in the NICU at Riley.
Brianna and Sean Presnell's son Maverick has a condition where his diaphragm didn't properly develop, causing breathing problems.
He had surgery at just 9 days old.
Now, he is on the road to recovery.
Brianna and Sean Presnell of Brazil, Indiana are excited about their first child, but the first days of his life have been filled with challenges.
Their son Maverick had had to have surgery to put his organs in the proper place after they shifted up into his chest.
They say when they heard about Maverick's condition, they had a lot on their mind.
"I remember looking at him and saying, 'I don't know what that is. I don't know what that is, but I know that I'm going to still love him and that we're going to take this journey with him," Brianna Presnell, Maverick's mother said.
The Presnell's say the last 110 days in the NICU have had a lot of highs and lows.
They want to spread a message of hope to other parents in similar situations.
"It's hard and it's not an easy ride but it's definitely worth it when we get to see him and whenever he smiles at you and he's a happy boy, yeah!" Brianna said.
They say going through something as challenging as this, it's important to lean on the staff in the NICU.
Doctors like Katie Huff at Riley Children's Health say they work hard every day for families like the Presnell's.
"I think it's wonderful to see the journey that maverick has been on and his family has been on and that's the favorite part of my job," Huff said.
The Presnell's say if you're going through something like this, it's important to keep your head held high.
"Keep the faith. I mean, looking at him every day and seeing the leaps and bounds he's made in his short life so far, you just have to stay focused and love each other," Sean Presnell, Maverick's father said.
The family hopes to have Maverick home by Halloween.
They'll also be having a benefit for him next month.
For details, see the flyer above.