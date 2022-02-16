"Keep in mind what our goal is..." Senate committee makes changes to controversial education bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI)- A Senate committee passed a new amendment to a controversial education bill.
The Senate Education Committee made several changes to House Bill 1134. This includes:
- School curriculum advisory boards are no longer required, but parents can request school boards to adopt one
- Removing the requirement to post a list of learning materials. Schools must ensure parents have access to the school's learning management system
- Removes language requiring schools to be impartial about historical events. The amendment also says teachers cannot teach that individuals by traits are inherently responsible for the past actions of others
- Nothing to exclude the teaching or discussion of factual history
The bill still includes:
- opting-in or opting-out of lessons or activities
The bill's author, Representative Anthony Cook, took time to defend his bill Wednesday. He said the bill's purpose was for more parent involvement, which is a problem in Indiana.
"There definitely is a disconnect," he said. "There is a disconnect about transparency. A disconnect about curriculum. A disconnect about curriculum oversight with school boards."
State Senator Linda Rogers presented the new amendments. She said these new changes came after weeks of listening to testimony. She said the amendments make this proposed legislation better for students.
"Keep in mind what our goal is," she said. "Great education for every Hoosier student."
Despite the newly proposed amendments, many felt the changes were not enough. Close to 200 people were signed up to testify with the majority opposing the bill even with the new changes.
Terre Haute local and Candles Museum Executive Director Troy Fears was one of them. He said he is afraid this bill could end Holocaust education in Indiana schools.
"Many may see Holocaust education as history," Fears said. "The dangers of hatred prejudice and intolerance are important today as they were then. The state of Indiana needs to elevate Holocaust education. Not diminish it."