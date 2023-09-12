Karen Donovan no longer Knox County Coroner

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Karen Donovan has been found guilty of possession of Meth charges.

This means, effective immediately, Donovan is no longer a Coroner in Knox County.

Former Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan appeared back in court for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday.

A plea agreement issued by the state's attorney was signed by Donovan on September 5th.

Donovan originally pleaded not guilty to the charge during her initial hearing in May.

Through the plea agreement, Donovan will serve 18 months of probation and 80 hours of community service.

Donovan was arrested back in March.

Police found meth and fentanyl in Donovan's home.

The Indiana State Police also said prescription medications of deceased patients Donovan responded to as coroner were also discovered.

Donovan was also accused of failing to complete various job duties as coroner by several Knox County leaders.

Donovan was elected as coroner in 2020.

Knox County Clerk David Shelton told News 10 a caucus will be held before a new coroner is named.

In the meantime, Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Millspaugh will be acting as coroner.