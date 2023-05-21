K-12 educators can receive financial help for field trips to Indiana state parks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Grants for field trips to state parks, lakes, or recreational areas are available for the 2023-2024 school year!
Educators interested in taking their students on a field trip to any of Indiana's state parks or recreational areas can get financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. Grants from the Discover the Outdoors fund are available for all school types.
The maximum award is $250 per application. Applications are now being accepted up until June 30th. Applicants will be made aware of potential awards by September 1.
To apply, click here.