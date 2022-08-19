Juvenile critically injured in ATV crash, Clinton man charged

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a juvenile was critically hurt after a car hit the ATV he was driving.
Now, the driver of that car is charged with driving while intoxicated.
The crash happened Thursday night in Vermillion County.
The juvenile was critically injured and was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
Police arrested 24-year-old Donovan Helton of Clinton. Investigators say Helton tested positive for multiple narcotics.
Helton faces two charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as well as reckless driving and false informing.