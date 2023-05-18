 Skip to main content
Juvenile arrested in Vincennes for allegedly firing gunshots from a vehicle

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A shots-fired call in Vincennes has landed one juvenile in custody.

It happened on Wednesday evening just before 8:00.

The Vincennes Police Department were called to the Lester Square area after people heard gunshots.

Police learned a vehicle pulled up to 9th and Church Streets, and a passenger fired multiple gunshots.

No injuries were reported.

After talking to witnesses, police identified an underage suspect. That person was later arrested and taken to a youth detention center.

Due to the suspect's age, police have not released their identity.

