Juvenile arrested in Vincennes for allegedly firing gunshots from a vehicle

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A shots-fired call in Vincennes has landed one juvenile in custody.
It happened on Wednesday evening just before 8:00.
The Vincennes Police Department were called to the Lester Square area after people heard gunshots.
Police learned a vehicle pulled up to 9th and Church Streets, and a passenger fired multiple gunshots.
No injuries were reported.
After talking to witnesses, police identified an underage suspect. That person was later arrested and taken to a youth detention center.
Due to the suspect's age, police have not released their identity.