JUUL Labs to pay Indiana over $15 million in settlement, alleging the company targeted kids with e-cigs

INDIANA (WTHI) - A popular e-cigarette maker has reached a settlement with the state of Indiana after it was accused of targeting ads to people under 18.
According to Attorney General Todd Rokita's office, JUUL Labs will pay the state $15.7 million.
The AG's office says JUUL "deliberately marketed its products to minors despite the unlawfulness of selling e-cigarettes to children or adolescents."
Indiana was one of 32 states that took part in a larger agreement. In total, JUUL will shell out around $433 million.
In 2019, Indiana joined a multistate investigation into the company. Accirudbg to officials, that investigation showed the following:
- JUUL directed its marketing at youth by using a hashtag marketing strategy and "influencers" with a large youth following on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
- JUUL conducted ad campaigns using high-profile promotions, sampling opportunities and youthful models in trendy clothes and provocative poses.
- JUUL's physical design of its products, along with its flavor options and less-harsh nicotine salt composition, appealed to youth and addicted a new generation to nicotine.
- JUUL made misleading representations to consumers in the marketing, promotion, and sale of its products, leading consumers to believe that its products did not include nicotine at all or, alternatively, contained a lower concentration of nicotine than they do.
- JUUL failed to adequately verify the age of its buyers and allowed minors to purchase its products.
Under the agreement, JUUL agrees to:
- refrain from including depictions of persons under the age of 35 in any marketing.
- do no social media advertising except for using testimonials of persons over age 35.
- disclose in all advertising the amount of nicotine in their products.
- no longer provide free samples, sponsorships, product placements, or merchandise sales with their brand name.
- sell no flavored products unless approved by the FDA.
- follow restrictions on product placement in retail stores.
- observe quantity purchase limits on in-store and online purchases.
- participate in specific compliance checks and monitoring for retail stores.