Justice Department grant to support Hoosier safety

INDIANAPOLIS - Money from the Department of Justice will be used to try to keep Hoosiers safe.
In Indiana, the department awarded $353,868 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. The state's Judiciary Courts will use the money to support community efforts to address gun crime and serious violence.
The program is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of our efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.
"Prosecution and incarceration of the most serious violent offenders are necessary-but not sufficient-to prevent violent crime and increase public safety," said U.S. Attorney Myers, "Project Safe Neighborhoods is a critical component of our efforts to address the root causes of the gun violence and other violent crime. Through supporting community-based efforts that provide support to those most at risk of committing or being victims of violence, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice will increase public safety and public trust."
The grant is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country.