"Just don't give up" - Firefighter with stage 4 cancer stays the night outside to spread awareness, feed those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fireman who has long outlived his prognosis of just six weeks to live is giving back to the community this holiday season.
Tony Shipman has lived years beyond what doctors told him he would.
He's a stage four cancer patient but isn't letting that slow him down from spreading joy to others this Thanksgiving and beyond.
Shipman has done the unthinkable.
Not only has he defied all odds and survived two and a half years after being diagnosed with cancer.
He also stayed outside all night Friday, with wind chills as low as the single digits.
He says it was brutal but worth it to spread awareness about cancer.
"We're just trying to let people know that with cancer, they don't have to sit down. There's so many things to do in life, just don't give up," said Shipman.
He says his family is the reason he's kept fighting on.
He's not stopping at spreading awareness. He's giving back so those less fortunate can have thanksgiving meals.
He's doing this by bringing out mascots, and helicopters and collecting donations at Top Guns.
"With the economy the way it is, they're really struggling this year. So, our goal is to help those families and bring a good thanksgiving to them," he said.
If you'd like to donate, call 812-564-3461.