"Just do it!" Rockville Police Officer becomes the first female officer to graduate from academy

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- One patrolman is making history at the Rockville Police Department.

Hannah Gentile is now the first female officer with the department to graduate from the police academy. An accomplishment she didn't expect before joining the department back in February of 2022. Before she joined the department, she was a substitute teacher for local schools.

"The Rockville Police Department was there," she said. "They had school resource officers there. I just got to talking with them and they were like why not give it a shot? I did and it worked!"

To receive her esteemed honor, Gentile went through 16 weeks of vigorous training. She said not one bit of that training was changed because of her gender.

"I have the same exact training as every male," she said. "The training isn't different at all. The physical fitness standards aren't different at all."

On days when Gentile is not making history, she's in her car patrolling the streets of Rockville. She said she didn't sign up for this job to make history. She did it to protect the community that she loves.

But, she hopes she's proving to women everywhere that they have a place in law enforcement.

"Just do it," she said. "Nobody can tell you that you can't just because you're a girl. We can do it just as good as they can."