'Just a lot of smoke and fire,' Coleman's Corner Bar and Grill deemed a total loss

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "Just a lot of smoke and fire."
Jennifer Hougham was passing through the neighborhood Sunday Night when flames engulfed Coleman's Corner Bar and Grill. The building is located at 3rd Street and West Paris Avenue in West Terre Haute.
News 10 caught up with Sugar Creek Fire Dept. Chief Darrick Scott to assess the damage.
He says the second floor of the building was home to six apartments. Now, it's rubble. Fortunately, he says the former tenants are safe and accounted for.
"We have the American Red Cross who are God-sends. They have them placed in different locations throughout the Wabash Valley -- making sure they are clothed, have food, and have shelter," Sugar Creek Fire Dept. Chief Darrick Scott said.
A dozen fire crews from all over the Wabash Valley battled the flames all night long.
"The Wabash Valley always shows up when we're in need, and they were there for us last night," Chief Scott said.
Nevertheless, the conditions worsened too quickly. The building is a complete loss.
"We're having the building put into itself. We had structural damage that was making it bow out, and we were worried it would go onto the roadway."
Chief Scott says the cause is yet to be determined.
On monday, a fire marshal was on the scene shooting drone footage and taking statements from residents, as the fire remains under investigation.