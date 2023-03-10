"Just a hero..." Local Korean War soldier finally arrives home

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTHI)- A local war hero has finally returned home.

Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus Jr. served in the Korean War and was a Terre Haute native. On December 1st, 1950, he led a charge against enemy forces after they took control of a weapon. Garrigus, along with his soldiers, was able to regain control, but Garrigus would be attacked by the enemy. He would be declared missing in action.

While his remains were not identified at the time, his legacy lived on through his family, including his nephew Will Garrigus who heard stories from his father.

"We called him Junior or Junebug," he said. "He said he was a happy-go-lucky guy, who was quite ornery. He loved to fight, so I guess it was good for him to be in the war."

The Garrigus family was never sure if their Junior's remains would ever return home. But, a phone call 72 years in the making changed all of that.

Through DNA testing, Garrigus' remains had finally been identified. Garrigus' nephew said this process has meant a whole lot to the family.

"It's been gratifying for everyone in the family," he said. "And emotional at the same time."

The family has so many people to lean on at this time. Folks from across the country have reached out to the family. Many came out Friday to remember and celebrate Garrigus' homecoming.

Garrigus' nephew said the family is thankful for all this support. But, he hopes his uncle is remembered as one thing.

"Just the here that he is," he said. "It's been nice for everybody to see that. To know the person that he was."