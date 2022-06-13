Just 53% of Indiana high school grads went to college in ’20

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GREENE

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE,
NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY,
PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBYVILLE,
SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Just 53% of Indiana high school grads went to college in ’20

  • 0
Indiana students can get free classroom help through state program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The pandemic caused the percentage of Indiana high school graduates pursuing college or other post-secondary training to fall by six percentage points, to 53%, in 2020, the state’s Commission for Higher Education said.

That drop also marked an 18% decline from where it stood in 2015, the commission said in its College Readiness Report released Thursday.

“Indiana’s sharp one-year college-going decline is alarming, and we have to treat it as such. We know individual lives and the state’s economy depend on and thrive with an educated society,” said Chris Lowery, who became Indiana’s commissioner for higher education in April.

The report shows that the previously incremental decline in the percentage of students going directly from high school to some form of college — from less than one-year certificates through four-year degrees — sped up in 2020, likely due to the impact of the pandemic. Over five years, the total decline was 12 percentage points.

The decline in the college-going rate for 2020 from the previous school year meant about 4,000 fewer high school graduates went to college than the year before, the report said. The drop was absorbed almost entirely by the state’s public colleges because nearly the same number of Indiana high school grads went to private or out-of-state schools as in the previous year.

In 2015, 65% of Indiana high school graduates went to college or into other post-secondary training.

Lowery said the state “must look beyond the traditional approaches to education for both youth and adult learners.”

“This demands more intentional partnerships with our higher education institutions and employers, as well as strengthened policies and programming aligned to student success,” he said.

The report recommended automatically enrolling all eligible students in the 21st Century Scholars program. Currently, fewer than half of eligible students enroll in the program, despite its success at ensuring that students have access to and are prepared for college.

The report also recommended increasing funding for the Frank O’Bannon Grant, which annually helps over 30,000 Hoosiers afford college. Funding for the grant was cut significantly during the 2007-2009 Great Recession. The report called for returning grant levels to the inflation-adjusted pre-Great Recession levels of 2008-09, which would amount to a 35% increase.

