Jury selection starts for Terre Haute man accused of killing 7-year-old son

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial of a Terre Haute man who is accused of murdering his own son is underway.
Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of Brandon Pritcher. He's charged with the murder of his son, Leeam.
He passed away at Riley Hospital for Children in September of 2020.
Brandon Pritcher admitted to striking his son while disciplining him, but he denied murdering him.
Leeam died just shy of turning eight.
If all goes as planned, the jury should get the case on Thursday.
We'll follow this case for you and bring a verdict once the jury reaches one.