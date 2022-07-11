Jury selected for Terre Haute man accused of killing 7-year-old son

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial of a Terre Haute man who is accused of murdering his own son is underway.
Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of Brandon Pritcher. He's charged with the murder of his son, Leeam.
He passed away at Riley Hospital for Children in September of 2020.
Brandon Pritcher admitted to striking his son while disciplining him, but he denied murdering him.
Leeam died just shy of turning eight.
The jury is made up of eight women and two men, with two alternate jurors. On Monday afternoon, the jury heard opening arguments from the prosecution and defense.
The state began its case by previewing some of the witnesses jurors would hear from. That includes Leeam's mother, as well as Pritcher's former girlfriend, who had lived with Leeam for a period of time. The prosecution also previewed evidence that would be shown, including text messages sent by Pritcher on the night of the incident.
The defense argued that Leeam had been displaying behavioral problems. It said Leeam had lied, stolen money, and taken his father's gun. Pritcher admits to spanking his son and hitting him with an open hand on the back of the head. "He whooped Leeam's ass," said Matt Dailey, defense lawyer.
The defense says the rest of Leeam's injuries were self-inflicted. It argued Leeam hit his head against the wall and bed. Pritcher claims he did not murder his son.
If all goes as planned, the jury should get the case on Thursday.
We'll follow this case for you and bring a verdict once the jury reaches one.