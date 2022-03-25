Jury deadlocks, mistrial declared in Indiana mall killing

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jury deadlocks, mistrial declared in Indiana mall killing

  • 0
Gavel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting that sent shoppers fleeing for safety inside a northern Indiana shopping mall has ended with a hung jury.

A St. Joseph County judge declared a mistrial in Dazhon Howard’s murder trial Thursday after jurors said they were deadlocked, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Prosecutors can now move for a retrial, offer a plea deal for a lesser charge or dismiss the case. A hearing on the matter has been set for mid-April.

Howard did not contest that he shot and killed Delaney Crosby, 23, of South Bend, inside University Park Mall in Mishawaka in September 2020 — a shooting that sent shoppers fleeing for safety at the mall just east of South Bend.

 

But Howard said he acted in self-defense in response to Crosby’s actions leading up to the shooting, and a series of threats from Crosby that began in 2018.

Both men were with groups of people who engaged in an extended argument as they walked through the mall and eventually, video footage showed, Howard pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot Crosby five times.

Prosecutors argued that Crosby was challenging Howard to a fist fight, not threatening to kill him, and that Crosby was walking away from Howard at the time of the shooting.

Throughout the trial, Howard’s attorneys emphasized that he was acting based on the pattern of events dating back to 2018, and not just the immediate circumstances.

