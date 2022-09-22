Judge issues preliminary injunction against Indiana abortion law

INDIANA (WTHI)- An Owen County judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Indiana's abortion ban.
This is in a lawsuit filed on behalf of abortion clinic operators. Their lawyers say the law violates both the Indiana Constitution's right to privacy and equal privileges protections.
The judge's order Thursday prevents the state from enforcing the ban, pending a trial on the merits of the lawsuit.
Abortion providers will be able to continue to offer such care while litigation continues. Planned Parenthood told us it will resume abortion care starting today.
"There is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution," Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon said.
State Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office plan to appeal the decision. Rokita said his office will continue to make the case for life in Indiana.